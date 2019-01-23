Waterfield Designs' new Sutter Slim Backpack is the latest stylish addition to its lineup of custom laptop sleeves, bags, and device cases. Designed for the professional who can't seem to ever leave his or her tech at home, this bag features two separate padded compartments: one that's suited for laptops up to 15 inches, and another that's meant for tablets up to 13 inches.

The Sutter Slim is fitted with several other pockets and zippered sections to help you organize your other work essentials too, from documents to writing utensils, notebooks and more. It features a waterproof YKK zipper to keep everything inside from being accidentally drenched, and its liner is water-resistant also. There are padded, ergonomic shoulder straps along with a rear mesh padding to keep you comfortable during long travels, as well as a rear panel that can slide over luggage handles to make carrying even easier.

The Sutter Slim Backpack is set to be released for sale in 'Waxed Canvas with Chocolate Leather' and 'Black Ballistic Nylon with Black Leather' styles starting February 1 at a retail price of $229 via the Waterfield Designs website. Those who preorder by January 31 have the option of receiving a free, matching Waterfield Tech Pocket which acts as an organizer for smaller tech and accessories (valued at $49), so be sure to get your order in early if this bag catches your eye.

