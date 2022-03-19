What you need to know
- Waterfield has announced a new bag for keeping your Mac Studio safe.
- The $129 Mac Studio Shield Case is made from ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, and full-grain leather.
- Buyers ordering now will have their bag shipped on April 15.
Accessory maker Waterfield has announced a new protective bag that can be used to cart your new Mac Studio around. The Mac Studio Shield Case will sell for $129 and come in three different colors when it goes on sale on April 15.
The new Shield Case has already sold through its first batch that will ship on April 8, with those ordering now having to wait until April 15 to keep their Mac Studio safe and sound when transporting it. While you might normally put a desktop Mac on a table and leave it there, its relatively small size does make it suitable for taking to an office when needed — and that's when this bag comes in handy. It looks gorgeous, too!
With a large space in the middle for housing your new Mac, your accessories aren't forgotten about. There's a pouch around the back that can hold a mouse and power cables which means the only thing you're going to need to carry is a keyboard.
Features include:
- Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the Mac Studio and accessories in transport.
- Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.
- High-grade neoprene, in addition to foam, cushions the bottom for extra protection when the case is set down.
- Plush padded lining — as soft as a puppy's ear — cradles the Mac Studio.
- Waterproof YKK zippers open on all three sides with dual custom zipper pulls that overlap to accommodate a lock.
- A plush-lined, zippered front pocket keeps a power cord and mouse (or other small items) readily accessible.
- An open-topped, stretch mesh, rear pocket stows additional connecting cables or accessories.
- A sturdy, leather-wrapped handle, both sewn and riveted, facilitates a quick grab.
- Metal D-rings attach to an optional strap to carry the case over one shoulder.
Protect your Mac Studio during transport with the sturdy Mac Studio Shield Case. Your Mac Studio is well protected from bumps and scratches in this tough and rugged case lined in ultra-soft material and surrounded with foam padding.
Keep the Mac Studio in its own protective cocoon and the accessories in the front or back pockets.
Bags are made from ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, and full-grain leather with three different finishes on offer. All you need to do is pick one and then you'll be able to keep that Mac Studio in tip-top condition, no matter how often you move it around.
The new Mac Studio is the best Mac Apple has ever made. Doesn't it deserve somewhere safe to live when it's in transit? You can order direct from Waterfield now.
