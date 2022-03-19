Accessory maker Waterfield has announced a new protective bag that can be used to cart your new Mac Studio around. The Mac Studio Shield Case will sell for $129 and come in three different colors when it goes on sale on April 15.

The new Shield Case has already sold through its first batch that will ship on April 8, with those ordering now having to wait until April 15 to keep their Mac Studio safe and sound when transporting it. While you might normally put a desktop Mac on a table and leave it there, its relatively small size does make it suitable for taking to an office when needed — and that's when this bag comes in handy. It looks gorgeous, too!

With a large space in the middle for housing your new Mac, your accessories aren't forgotten about. There's a pouch around the back that can hold a mouse and power cables which means the only thing you're going to need to carry is a keyboard.

Features include: