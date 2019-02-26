WaterField has just released its new Sutter Sling Pouch. This professional-looking crossbody sling is designed to hold your necessities while keeping your hands free. Stashing items in pockets can be cumbersome, as can carrying a bigger bag, but this one has room for all of your essentials and keeps your daily carry routine effortless. No more digging through backpacks or bumping people on the subway with your purse. You'll still have everything you need within arms' reach, sans the bulky form factor.

The bag is available in 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or brown waxed canvas for $119. If you place your order before March 1st, you'll also receive a complimentary Micro Wallet, which is valued at $19.

The Sutter Sling Pouch features full-grain leather accents and can hold 3 liters' worth of gear. The angled strap attachment keeps the bag flat against your back or side. Quickly adjust the straps with the metal cam lock for an even better fit. The front pocket has an ultra-soft lining that's perfect for your phone or other necessities. Two more open-topped pockets are featured in the interior, which can hold everything from power banks and charging cables to headphones, pens, or if you're me, snacks. Hang your keys on the dedicated key hook and get going. You've got places to be, and this bag won't slow you down.

