WaterField is no stranger to the world of bags, but its newest iteration can work for you no matter what you choose to carry. The WaterField Tech Rolltop Backpack has arrived, coming in at $229 for the Compact size or $249 for the Full size. There are three color options to choose from, including Brown Waxed Canvas, Blue Waxed Canvas, and Black Ballistic Nylon. If you make your purchase before May 10th, you'll get an early adopter bonus in the form of a complimentary WaterField Gear Pouch, which is valued at $45.

The Tech Rolltop Backpack is designed to integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. It closes with an adjustable nylon strap, which is secured with a self-seeking magnetic buckle. The bag can hold a ton of stuff, too, but it cinches down to remain compact, which is ideal for commutes, traveling, and other times you find yourself in a small space. The shoulder straps are designed to remain comfortable and the backside wicks away moisture. You can also use the integrated leather-lined handle to carry the bag if you prefer.

Interior-wise, you've got a lot of room to work with. There are plenty of exterior pockets too, including a zippered pocket with a built-in key fob and rain flap, plus side pockets for water bottles or shoes. There's a dedicated laptop compartment at the rear, as well as a second padded compartment for your tablet or other tech. The entire bottom is lined with shock-absorbing foam to keep your stuff protected. Whether you're transporting seventeen smartphones for your job (#MoNaProblems) or you just want to keep your weekend clothes neat and tidy, the WaterField Tech Rolltop Backpack has you covered.

See at WaterField

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.