WaterField Designs has just unveiled its newest product. Meet the Travel Folio , a catch-all organizer available in several different materials and colors for as low as $69. Choose from Ballistic Nylon, Waxed Canvas, Italian Forza, or Leather designs. You can order now and your purchase will ship by August 13th.

The Travel Folio can hold documents, passports, visas, charging cords, and all of the other small necessities that come along with traveling. When you're on the go, the last thing you want to be doing is digging through your bags, trying to feel your way to your phone charger or pen. This Travel Folio will help you avoid it.

The gold, water-resistant liner ensures you'll be able to see the bag's contents. There are dedicated spots for pens and styluses, an open-topped pocket for your phone or earbuds, and a zippered pocket for change and other small items. The folio itself is big enough to hold A4 papers, so you can take it to the office as well as on your travels.