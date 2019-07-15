What you need to know
- A new Waze update will now let you know how much toll roads will cost.
- The new feature will be available for iOS and Android apps.
- The feature will only work in the U.S. and Canada for now.
Waze is rolling out a new update that will now let users know how much they will have to pay to take that toll road to make their commute shorter. First reported by 9to5Google, the update is arriving to iOS and Android apps and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.
Prior to the update, Waze already warned users when a toll road was on the way and let them actively avert them to avoid paying. Well now you'll know how exactly how much you'll have to pay, which will make deciding between springing for the shorter drive or saving some bucks way easier.
When led through a toll road, a small icon will appear right above the vertical commute line and let you know how much the toll is. It's a fairly simpe update that will make taking toll roads, or continuing to avoid them, much more convinient.
The new toll road feature is starting to roll out today.