Waze is rolling out a new update that will now let users know how much they will have to pay to take that toll road to make their commute shorter. First reported by 9to5Google, the update is arriving to iOS and Android apps and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to the update, Waze already warned users when a toll road was on the way and let them actively avert them to avoid paying. Well now you'll know how exactly how much you'll have to pay, which will make deciding between springing for the shorter drive or saving some bucks way easier.