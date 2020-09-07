Apple might tell us when it plans to announce its new iPhones at some point this week. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman when responding to the suggestion we might see new devices announced within days.

While some people have suggested some sort of product announcement might happen this week, Gurman doesn't expect that to happen. Instead, he says, it's more likely that Apple will share the date that it will announce its big 2020 products.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

This year's iPhone event will surely be online for obvious reasons. It's also likely that we will see a pre-recorded event similar to what we saw from WWDC's opening keynote back in June. That went down very well and I'd be down for that again.

As for when it will happen, it's unclear. Apple would normally send invitations to events around two weeks before they happen. But with nobody needing to book flights or hotels this year, that timeline could absolutely be truncated. And then there's the question of when the devices will actually ship after Apple already said iPhones won't meet their usual September window.

As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.

That doesn't mean it can't announce them, of course!