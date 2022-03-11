Webex has announced the ability for people to carry on meetings even when they quit the app on their iPad, all thanks to support for picture-in-picture mode.

The feature, which has been in and out of the App Store release notes for the app — and it was even announced in October of last year — was announced via a new blog post.

We're excited to support Picture in Picture functionality on iPadOS with the Webex Meetings iPad app for the first time. iPad users can now use Picture in Picture when participating in Webex meetings to be more productive during calls, and to follow along with the active speaker or shared content as they get work done, for example, respond to emails or manage calendar appointments side-by-side without missing a beat.

The addition of picture-in-picture support makes it easier for people to switch between apps and still be able to join in the conversation, but it's far from the only addition in Webex version 42.3.0. Another important addition, Webex now works to remove noise from calls to make it easier to hear what people are saying. Other improvements include a new iPad layout and more.

We are introducing "Optimize for my voice" option as part of audio settings to enhance meeting audio experience. Optimize for my voice eliminates virtually all noise captured by your microphone including speech occurring in the background

Close Captioning improvement: users can select an option display name of the speaker within the closed caption feed

iPad stage view layout: user has option to hide "who's speaking label" in the stage view to avoid overlap with shared content

Everyone who already has Webex installed can now download the update via the App Store. Everyone else can download Webex afresh right now. It's a free download, too.