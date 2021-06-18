Best answer: The Samus amiibo, when scanned, will provide the player with an extra energy tank to increase the player's health by 100. Samus can be scanned once per day afterward to regain health. The E.M.M.I. amiibo will grant a Missile Plus tank, increasing the player's missile capacity by 10. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can be scanned again once per day to replenish missiles.

A new environment that fills you with dread Nintendo announced the next instalment in the Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread in their E3 2021 presentation. Also referred to as Metroid 5, this 2D action platformer sees Samus Aran in a shiny new armor suit as she fights tooth and nail to defeat the new and "ominous" E.M.M.I. enemy. The first 2D Metroid game after 19 years, Samus must work her way through eerie environments, killing monsters along the way. This iteration also takes some cues from the recent Metroid 2 remake, modernizing Samus' movement through free aim and melee attacks. In addition, she sports a new armor suit, different from her iconic orange suit or the fusion suit from Metroid Fusion. Perhaps it has something to do with how resilient the mysterious E.M.M.I. are to her attacks. Either way, it looks like it may end up being one of the best games in the Nintendo Switch. Get a top-up!

A new pair of amiibo have been announced for the new game, making them the second set of amiibo in the Metroid series. This new two-pack for Metroid Dread features Samus Aran in her new suit, as well as the new E.M.M.I. enemy. The Samus amiibo offers the player some extra health to assist them on their journey. After scanning the amiibo, the player will receive an extra energy tank, which increases the player's health by 100. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can be scanned to increase ammo — specifically for missiles — by 10. Both the Samus and the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be subsequently scanned once per day to grant the player extra health and extra missiles, respectively. Can we use these amiibo in other games? Nintendo has not yet disclosed the compatibility of these amiibo concerning other games on the Nintendo Switch. However, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that the Samus amiibo will be compatible with most games that are compatible with other Samus amiibo, such as Miitopia and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While it isn't yet clear how the E.M.M.I. amiibo will function outside of Metroid Dread, we presume that it will work the way that many amiibo in the "other" category work, giving small bonuses instead of dedicated special items, the way that non-Zelda amiibo work in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is a two-pack. Can I buy these amiibo separately?

As of this writing, the Samus and E.M.M.I. amiibo are only available in a two-pack in North America and Europe. While this is disappointing for some fans, Japanese fans are often able to purchase amiibo separately. When pre-orders go live, those who wish to purchase only one-half of this fearsome duo can do so via Amazon Japan. In addition, you can keep up with all of the amiibo restocks with this guide, so you don't miss out! How do Metroid amiibo work in other games? In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all variations of Samus can be trained to fight. The Dark Samus amiibo, of course, trains that respective fighter. In the Nintendo 3DS remake of the first Metroid game on the Game Boy, Metroid: Samus Returns, the use of amiibo was a bit controversial because certain game modes were exclusive to the amiibo. So it was refreshing to see that the rewards for Metroid Dread were not as exclusive, a good middle ground in the world of amiibo functionality. Metroid Dread is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.