Best answer: Eero Secure+ is an expanded version of a standard Secure subscription package that offers security features, including ad-block, SafeSearch, and content filtering, to name a few.
- Buy Eero Pro: Eero Pro ($199 at Amazon)
- Level up: Eero Home Wi-Fi System with 1 eero + 1 eero Beacons ($299 at Amazon)
Eero's basic Secure subscription
When you buy an Eero router you get awesome HomeKit features that work with Siri. In addition to that nice feature, you have the option of purchasing the company's standard security package at the price of $2.99 per month, or $29 for the year.
The basic plan comes with advanced protection, which helps fight against online threats for all the devices on your network. If you have disdain for popup ads, then you should love Eero's ad-block feature. As for surfing the net safely, Eero's standard plan helps with that with something called SafeSearch. This goes hand and hand with the company's content filtering component that aids in setting profile-specific filters against different types of content. Lastly, you get what the company calls VIP support, which allows you to skip in front of the line when you need customer support.
What comes with Eero Secure+?
If you decide to up the ante by picking up Eero Secure+, you stand to get all the features in the standard subscription and more. Eero Secure+ costs $9.99 per month, while the yearly price tag comes in at the discount price of $99. Members get full access to the VPN service Encrypt.me, password management through 1Password, and virus scanning from Malwarebytes.
Doing some quick math, you'll see that Eero Secure+ is a sweet deal that will save you a ton of money. Malwarebytes cost $39.99 for the year, while 1Password cost $35.88, and Encrypt.me $99.99. You get all of this for one device.
Smart router
Eero Pro
A minimalist dream
The Eero Pro provides an attractive minimalist design packed with HomeKit integration. It's the perfect companion for smart home accessories. It covers up to 1,500 square feet.
Level up
Eero Home Wi-Fi System with 1 Eero + 1 Beacons
Enhanced connectivity and range
This bundle pack is for those who want just a little more power and range. Although it's not the most power and expensive bundle pack, it does still deliver on range for homes with two floors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
