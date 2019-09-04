Eero's basic Secure subscription

When you buy an Eero router you get awesome HomeKit features that work with Siri. In addition to that nice feature, you have the option of purchasing the company's standard security package at the price of $2.99 per month, or $29 for the year.

The basic plan comes with advanced protection, which helps fight against online threats for all the devices on your network. If you have disdain for popup ads, then you should love Eero's ad-block feature. As for surfing the net safely, Eero's standard plan helps with that with something called SafeSearch. This goes hand and hand with the company's content filtering component that aids in setting profile-specific filters against different types of content. Lastly, you get what the company calls VIP support, which allows you to skip in front of the line when you need customer support.

What comes with Eero Secure+?

If you decide to up the ante by picking up Eero Secure+, you stand to get all the features in the standard subscription and more. Eero Secure+ costs $9.99 per month, while the yearly price tag comes in at the discount price of $99. Members get full access to the VPN service Encrypt.me, password management through 1Password, and virus scanning from Malwarebytes.

Doing some quick math, you'll see that Eero Secure+ is a sweet deal that will save you a ton of money. Malwarebytes cost $39.99 for the year, while 1Password cost $35.88, and Encrypt.me $99.99. You get all of this for one device.