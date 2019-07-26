Best answer: SharkNinja, the makers of the Ninja Foodi multicookers, gives you a "One Year VIP Limited Warranty" on both the 6.5 quart and the 8-quart models of their popular pressure cookers. If you operate and care for your cooker as per the instructions and it breaks within a year of purchase, you will be able to get it repaired or replaced. It doesn't, however, cover removable parts.

Warrant me

Ninja Foodis ain't cheap, so you need to know you're covered if you're unlucky enough to have yours break down. When you purchase a Foodi, you have a written guarantee, or warranty, from the manufacturer that promises to repair or replace the product within a specific period. In the case of the Ninja Foodi, that period is one year. This warranty covers the actual Ninja Foodie, not the removable parts.

Of course, this only works if you keep the receipt. Always keep the receipt or some proof of purchase for your Ninja Foodi. This will be absolutely essential should you need to claim on the warranty. Your warranty is not valid if you can't provide proof of purchase. You can head to the Ninja Kitchen support site or call to speak to a customer service bod and initiate a warranty claim. Of course, there are ways to void the warranty, so here are things to avoid.

Out of luck

The Ninja Foodi warranty only covers multicookers that have been used in what the company calls "normal household conditions." Your warranty does not cover any kind of professional or commercial use of your cooker. Also, keep it clean. You can invalidate your warranty if you don't protect the motor base from liquids, food spills, and other debris.

If your Foodi goes wonky, do not, under any circumstances, attempt to repair it yourself or get someone else to take a look at it. Your warranty is not valid if the unit has been tampered with. The manufacturer states that "altering, or repairing the SharkNinja product (or any of its parts) when the repair is performed by a repair person not authorized by SharkNinja" voids your guarantee.

Pot luck

Unfortunately, though the warranty does cover any product malfunctions, it doesn't cover everything. The warranty does not cover normal wear and tear of wearable parts such as removable pots, racks, and pans. If you wear those out, your only option is to buy replacement parts from the Ninja Accessories store.