Best answer: The Fitbit Versa Lite can track any exercise, but you can set it to specifically track the following: running, biking, swimming, treadmill, weights, interval workouts, spinning, boot camp, tennis, elliptical, stairclimber, hiking, golf, pilates, yoga, circuit training, martial arts, walking, kickboxing, and just a general workout.

Excercise tracking

There are two different ways you can track your exercise with the Fitbit Versa Lite. The easiest way is to use "SmartTrack," which doesn't require you to do anything special. Just start exercising. As long as you work out for at least 10-15 minutes, the Versa Lite will automatically register that you are exercising and track your workout. When you're using the Versa Lite in this mode, you don't need to pick a specific exercise category. The Versa Lite will do all the work so you can focus on the workout itself.

However, if you want more accuracy and control, open the Exercise app on your Versa Lite. You can set goals for time, distance, or calories. This mode will track your workout regardless of its duration.

When you purchase a Fitbit, download the free Fitbit app. With this app on your smartphone, you can view detailed summaries of your workouts. You can also program up to six exercise shortcuts at a time on the Versa Lite itself. You will need to use the Fitbit app on your smartphone to see the complete list of exercises. Edit them in the Fitbit app, so you always have easy access to your current favorites.

When using the Exercise app, you do need to choose a specific type of exercise. Choose from the following options:

What is a Versa Lite, exactly?

The Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch. It's meant to be worn around the clock; you only need to charge it a couple of times per week. Track your steps, distance, active minutes, calories burned, exercise, heart rate, menstrual cycles, and your sleep. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you'll get text and call notifications plus app alerts on your wrist.

Because the Versa Lite tracks your heart rate, it can gather detailed information about your exercise, activity, cardio fitness, and sleep. It also can lead you in guided breathing sessions, which can enhance relaxation. You can put apps on your Versa Lite, and you can customize the watch face to your taste.