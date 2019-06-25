Best answer: The Fitbit Inspire HR can track just about any exercise, but you can set it to specifically track the following: running, biking, swimming, treadmill, weights, interval workouts, spinning, bootcamp, tennis, elliptical, stairclimber, hiking, golf, pilates, yoga, circuit training, martial arts, walking, kickboxing, and just a general workout.
Excercise tracking
There are two different modes for tracking your exercise with the Fitbit Inspire HR. The easiest one is called SmartTrack, and it doesn't require you to do a thing. Just start exercising and the Inspire HR will automatically register that you are exercising and track your workout. Note that you must work out for at least 10-15 minutes for the device to recognize it as exercise. When you're using the Fitbit Inspire HR in this mode, you don't need to pick a specific exercise category. The Inspire HR will do all the work while you work out.
For more accuracy and control, open the Exercise app on your Inspire HR. You can set goals for time, distance, or calories. In this mode, your workout will be tracked, regardless of its duration.
When using the Exercise app, you do need to choose a specific type of exercise. Choose from the following options:
- Running
- Biking
- Swimming
- Treadmill
- Weights
- Interval workout
- Spinning
- Bootcamp
- Tennis
- Elliptical
- Stairclimber
- Hiking
- Golf
- Pilates
- Yoga
- Circuit training
- Martial arts
- Walking
- Kickboxing
- Workout (for workouts that don't fit into any of the other categories)
When you purchase a Fitbit, you need to download the free Fitbit app. With this app on your smartphone, you can view detailed summaries of your workouts. You can also program up to six exercise shortcuts at a time on the Inspire HR itself. You will need to use the Fitbit app on your smartphone in order to see the complete list of exercises. Edit them in the Fitbit app so you always have easy access to your current favorites.
What is a Fitbit Inspire HR, anyway?
The Fitbit Inspire HR is a health and fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor. It's meant to be worn around the clock; you only need to charge it a couple of times per week. Track your steps, distance, active minutes, calories burned, exercise, menstrual cycles, and your sleep. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you'll get text and call notifications plus app alerts on your wrist.
The Inspire HR also tracks your heart rate, which allows it to gather much more detailed information about your exercise, activity, cardio fitness, and sleep. It also can lead you in guided breathing sessions, which can enhance relaxation.
