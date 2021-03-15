Last week we got word that in the future Apple Podcasts would be dropping the term "Subscribe" from the platform and using the term "Follow" in its place. While Apple hasn't confirmed the reason for the change, some data shows people often associated the word "subscribe" as something you must pay a fee to access. Other popular platforms like Spotify and Sticher already have adopted the term "follow" for podcasts, so in many ways, Apple following suit (see what I did there) makes a lot of sense. But, what if something larger is at play here? Spotify has been mulling over a paid subscriptions for podcasts for a while now, and they could be rolling out the feature as early as this spring. What if Apple plans to do the same? Let's put on our tin-foil hats and explore the potential of a new service/feature I'm calling Apple Podcasts+. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Apple Podcasts+? Really?

Oh, yes. Apple has been ramping up its services in the past few years — both Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ are fairly new — and it's clear that Apple is constantly looking for new services to offer. It seems to be the direction the company is going. If Apple can find a way to make an Apple News+, I'm sure it could find a way to make Apple Podcats+. In fact, precedent is already set. Not an entirely new idea Many podcast creators already offer listeners different ways to get special features for a fee — longer episodes, ad-free content, early access to new episodes, etc. Whether it's through independent services like Patreon or podcasts platforms like Stitcher Premium, creators are constantly looking for ways to expand their revenue and reach their audiences. While there are lots of different places to get your podcasts these days, some people don't always go through the trouble of finding multiple sources. There are bound to be many people that only listen to podcasts through the Apple Podcasts app, and Podcasts+ would give creators the ability to reach those people and offer exclusives to that audience. How would Apple Podcasts+ work?