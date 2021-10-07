New 14-inch MacBook Pro. New 16-inch MacBook Pro. M1X Pro-level Apple silicon. Maybe M2X? Maybe Mac mini Pro? Maybe iMac Pro? Maybe all the Pro. It's the next major Apple event. The… Apple Event Pro! And it's coming our way as soon as this month. But what's really ripe... and what's purely hype?

Apple typically holds Mac events in October. They're not the close to sure things that iPhone events have been in September, but... more often than not. Last year, the iPhone event was in October, and the Mac event, November. This year, the iPhone event was back in September and the Mac event… honestly it could be back in October or it could still be in November, it just depends on when everything will actually be ready to ship. Most especially technologies like the M1X chipset and mini-LED displays, more on those in a minute. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Either way, the only thing that sounds like a lock right now, but also finally, are new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro. And yeah, I've been waiting over a year for those. Specifically for me, the 16-inch, because I need it in my life. Famously, infamously last redesigned back in October of 2016, with Butterfly Keyboards, Force Touch Trackpads, Touch Bars, and all USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. Yeah, you win some you lose some. And if you want a video on that whole inside story, let me know in the comments.

This next redesign though, this one is supposed to bring in that now damn near ubiquitous iPad Pro design language, with everything just flatter than ever before. The keyboards have already been fixed, back to blessed scissor switches like nature and human fingers intended, and the Trackpad was a huge hit, so no worries there, but it sounds like Apple will be deleting at least one more thing — the Touch Bar. I kinda mourn that, mourn that not. I like using it for some things like timelines and tabs, but Apple has done almost precisely zero updates to them over the last 5 years, not haptics, no nothing. And I never want to feel more deeply invested in a technology than the company that makes it. So, Power Word Kill it is. But… revenge of the ports! Or… return of the ports? At least according to Kuo Ming-Chi. With HDMI for TV output, SD card for cameras, and even MagSafe, maybe with Ethernet on the brick, all making a comeback… that even LL would call a comeback. Now, It'll be great for prosumers who want direct, dongle-less access for video cables and media cards. Potentially not so great for hardcore pros who want as many USB-C / TB 4 ports as possible, because we'll still need CFExpress, or whatever. But it'll really all depend on what exact mix we're left with, especially on the 16-inch. MiniLED displays, if Kuo's reports pan out, will be amazing. Just like on the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. They get close to OLED levels of high dynamic range without some of the issues that have plagued OLED at large scale on larger devices. Whether or not they get the full-on adaptive refresh rates of ProMotion though, we'll have to wait and see. But I wants it.

The biggest news, at least for high-order-bit Apple nerds, just has to be M1X. The next level of Apple silicon. Since the MacBook Pros were originally rumored for a June launch, it's likely M1X will be built on the same A14/M1 architecture as the previous Apple Silicon Macs. Rather than the just-released A15 architecture of the iPhone 13. If you're curious about the differences, check out this video.

But the truth is, Apple can and will have built-in whatever silicon IP they thought best for the product over the last 3 or so years they've been working on it. So, regardless of whether or not they're using Icestorm or Blizzard efficiency cores, or Firestorm or Avalanche performance cores, according to Mark Gurman, there'll be just 2 of the former, which would be half as many as usual and something of a departure, but a whopping 8 of the latter, which would be double M1 and very much an obscene escalation. Especially with low power mode… and maybe high power mode coming to macOS…. Also, options for 8-16 graphics cores. Again, whether they're G13 or G15 cores, we'll have to wait and see, but 16 would at the very least also be double M1.

Either way, I'll be watching for hardware-accelerated ProRes on the Pro Macs, like Apple just introduced for the Pro iPhones. Because going from a whole entire Afterburning ASIC on the 2019 Mac Pro to dedicated IP blocks on the 2021 SoCs would be… brain-bogglingly terrific. Now, there have been rumors of a few other Pro Macs as well. Specifically, an M1X version of the Mac mini. Because, where the 2018 Intel Mac mini skewed decidedly Pro, the 2021 Apple silicon Mac mini did not. You could tell by its case going back to silver instead of the more oh-so-pro space gray.