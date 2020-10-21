This is what the insides of an iPhone 12 look like

Apple's iPhone 12 will go on sale this coming Friday and people are getting excited to try out their new handsets. But some people already have the latest mid-range iPhone in-hand and they're doing the only logical thing. They're taking it apart.

Shared to Twitter by DuanRui, this video originated from Century Weifeng Technology and it's our first look at one of these things being stripped bare.

This video takes us through the process of taking an iPhone 12 handset apart and then shows us the main parts that we've been hearing all about. That includes the MagSafe magic on the back glass which, of course, is Blue. Because all the iPhone 12 models we've seen seem to be Blue!

While few of us will ever see the insides of our iPhones – hopefully! – it's always interesting to see how Apple crams all of the pits and pieces into something so small. Now we need to see an iPhone 12 mini to compare!

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will go on sale this Friday, October 23. Those looking for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will need to wait for pre-orders to kick off on November 6, with availability the following Friday.