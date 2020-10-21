This is what the insides of an iPhone 12 look like

What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 has already had the teardown treatment.
- A video posted to Twitter shows an iPhone 12 being taken apart.
- It looks.... like an iPhone.
Apple's iPhone 12 will go on sale this coming Friday and people are getting excited to try out their new handsets. But some people already have the latest mid-range iPhone in-hand and they're doing the only logical thing. They're taking it apart.
Shared to Twitter by DuanRui, this video originated from Century Weifeng Technology and it's our first look at one of these things being stripped bare.
This video takes us through the process of taking an iPhone 12 handset apart and then shows us the main parts that we've been hearing all about. That includes the MagSafe magic on the back glass which, of course, is Blue. Because all the iPhone 12 models we've seen seem to be Blue!
While few of us will ever see the insides of our iPhones – hopefully! – it's always interesting to see how Apple crams all of the pits and pieces into something so small. Now we need to see an iPhone 12 mini to compare!
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will go on sale this Friday, October 23. Those looking for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will need to wait for pre-orders to kick off on November 6, with availability the following Friday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New bug resets the default iOS 14 mail app, but is it iOS or Gmail's fault?
Is there a new bug affecting iOS 14's default app setting, or is this all Google's doing? You decide.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the best cat toy I've owned in a long time
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit allows you to race remote control cars and interact with augmented reality on Nintendo Switch, but is it actually worth buying?
Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song
Jonathan Morrison teamed up with WOLF to transform Apple's new MagSafe charging sound into an incredibly catchy song.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 has been announced! These are some of the great cases you can get for it right now.