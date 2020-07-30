We know that Apple will announce up to four new iPhones this year, whether it turns out to be the usual September window or a little later thanks to COVID-19. While we wait for the big unveiling, why not check out some concepts based on what we expect – or hope – to see in a couple of months?

Except, this concept ad isn't like the ones you're used to.

Most concept ads follow the usual Apple recipe of some snappy music and some sliding iPhones with some funky transitions. Not this one. This one looks like it'd be right at home in the middle of a fight scene from a "Blade" movie.

Check it out.