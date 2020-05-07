It's no secret that Apple loves a magnet or two. They get used everywhere from an iPad's Smart Cover to AirPods cases. Magnets are amazing, so what happens when you take an X-ray of them? Well, when they're inside a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, they look particularly fetching.

We know that because the folks at iFixit took an X-ray of one such Magic Keyboard and then shared the results with us. Because they're awesome like that.

As iFixit points out, there's so much going on here that it's easy to forget that this thing is a keyboard. Sure, there's a trackpad as well. But just look at it!

There is so much going on here, you might never guess that this is technically an accessory to the actual iPad Pro (until you notice the $330 price tag). We've physically torn down the Smart Keyboard before, to, shall we say, messy and inconclusive results. We X-rayed the last generation of Smart Keyboard, which showed some of the design cues you see here. But rarely have we had so much to think about from a single image.

Interestingly, it seems that the trackpad being used here is entirely new. We already knew it wasn't an existing MacBook design – it's a physical clicking trackpad – but the level of engineering involved is super cool.

The trackpad appears to be a new design. It's different from MacBook trackpads, which have no buttons and use haptic feedback to simulate "clicking." Are these multiple physical buttons, catching your finger-pressing intent wherever you place it?

I'd really, really suggest you check out the full rundown over in iFixit's report. It's way more interesting than it has any right to be!