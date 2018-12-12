Best answer: The 2018 Mac mini offers four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) and two USB 3 ports, which should be enough to attach all of your favorite accessories. You can also get a monitor and a hard drive for a near-complete desktop experience.

Finally, an update

For the first time since 2014, Apple has introduced a new Mac mini. The 2018 Mac mini comes with quad- and 6-core processors, up to 64GB in memory, and all-flash storage. It ships with 128GB or 256GB SSD.

The four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports support external devices using DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps). Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA are also supported using adapters. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

Plenty of room for accessories

The 2018 Mac mini provides plenty of ports for connecting accessories such as printers, displays, and additional hard drives. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, the number of peripherals you can use with your computer increases significantly. These could include a wireless keyboard, a mouse, a set of headphones, and much more.

Are you looking for more? The 2018 Mac mini allows you to connect up to two 4K displays (or three with HDMI 2.0) at the same time or one 5K display (we recommend the LG UltraFine 5K Display. You can also pair your Mac mini with an eGPU for desktop-class graphics performance.

Complete the package with an external hard drive, even though you can get the Mac mini with up to 2TB of storage. We recommend this LaCie d2 hard drive that lets you add up to a whopping 10TB of storage.

Small enough to fit nearly anywhere

Despite a nice supply of ports, the newest Mac mini remains relatively tiny. It measures just 1.4 by 7.7 by 7.7 inches and weighs only 2.9 pounds. It's perfect for the user who has limited space, wants the ability to bring it anywhere, or just wants a cheaper Apple desktop.