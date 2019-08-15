Best answer: Almost any size container will work with a Joule. The sous vide tool can handle up to 10 gallons (40 liters) of water and cope with a depth of up to 8 inches (200mm). On the flip side, it can also cook in as little as 1.5 inches (38mm) of water, so you have pretty much free rein when it comes to container size. Smol: Cambro 2-Quart Food Storage Container ($11 at Amazon)

Medium: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Casserole ($76 at Amazon)

Absolute unit: EVERIE 12-Quart Sous Vide Container with Silicone Lid ($33 at Amazon)

Get size-wise The best way to decide what size container to use with the Joule sous vide wand is to consider the size of the food you're cooking. Bear in mind the minimum and maximum water levels and be sure to stick within the 1.5-inch to 8-inch levels. The food items you're cooking need plenty of room to move around in the water. You want the food to cook evenly, so make sure don't you haven't packed your cooking vessel too tightly with too many bags or jars. Container considerations

The are other factors to ponder when choosing a cooking pot for your Joule. Your Joule is has a powerful magnet at its base, so a metal pot is a good option for keeping the Joule securely upright. If your container isn't metallic, you can use the clip to attach the Joule to the side of your container, or even place a metal baking tray under your Joule to create a magnetic base. Some clever Joule users have even been known to epoxy steel washers to the bottom of plastic containers. Be transparent

You may find you prefer a transparent container so you can easily see your food as it cooks. Some options (like the EVERIE model we've chosen as one of our product picks) come with a lid, or you can create one with plastic wrap. Just ensure your container is strong plastic. The Cambro option we're highlighting is made of virtually unbreakable polycarbonate and can withstand extremes of temperature. You can choose to go big or small with a Joule, depending on what kind of container you have to hand, and what kind of food you're cooking. Just be sure to protect your kitchen cabinets and work surfaces from steam and heat.

Our pick Cambro 2-Quart Food Storage Container Plastic fantastic Small but perfectly formed, Cambro's 2-quart option is perfect for sous vide cooking small food items. The see-through polycarbonate design means you can check on your grub at a glance. $11 at Amazon