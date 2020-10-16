iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders are just hours away in most countries unless of course, you're after the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple announced the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro on Tuesday and confirmed that both would be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions.

Two iPhones will go up for pre-order in most available countries from Friday, October 16. In India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries, iPhone 12 is coming October 30, as is the iPhone 12 Pro.

No Mini, no Max

Apple's iPhone 12 mini, the 5.4-inch model, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the 6.7-inch model, will not be available to pre-order anywhere until November.

October pre-orders are only available for the two 6.1-inch models of iPhone, the 12, and 12 Pro.

6.1-inch models

As mentioned, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) models will be available to pre-order in the US, UK, and several other places from October 16. Here are all the different times iPhone 12 pre-orders go live on October 16:

California: (PT) - 5 am

New York (ET) - 8 am

UK (BST) - 1 pm

France + Germany (CEST) - 2 pm

Dubai, UAE - (GST) - 4 pm

Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Perth (Australia) - 8 pm

Sydney, Australia - 11 pm

New Zealand - 1 am - October 17

Remember, these pre-order release times only apply to two of the iPhone 12's four models, the iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be made available to pre-order or buy until next month. Happy shopping!