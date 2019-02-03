Best answer: Labworks International Design Limited (Labworks) offers a 12-month limited warranty on its lineup of Catalyst waterproof cases for mobile products such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. To get the warranty, you should make your purchases from the Catalyst website and not through third-party vendors.

Ultimate protection

The waterproof cases (each with an IP68 rating) for iPhone from Catalyst provide up to 33 feet of waterproof protection and 6.6 feet of drop protection. The cases have the highest waterproof specifications on the market. Each accessory features a clear case on the front and back and comes with a lanyard to secure your device to your wrist. Other features include an integrated touchscreen film, true sound acoustic membranes, non-recessed optical camera lens, rotating mute switch, and a soft rubber grip.

The fine print

Labworks' 12-month limited manufacturer warranty protects against defects in materials and artistry when the product is used as intended. The warranty explains: