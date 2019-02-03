Best answer: Labworks International Design Limited (Labworks) offers a 12-month limited warranty on its lineup of Catalyst waterproof cases for mobile products such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. To get the warranty, you should make your purchases from the Catalyst website and not through third-party vendors.
- Catalyst: Waterproof Case for iPhone XR ($90)
- Catalyst: Waterproof Case for iPhone XS ($90)
- Catalyst: Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max ($90)
Ultimate protection
The waterproof cases (each with an IP68 rating) for iPhone from Catalyst provide up to 33 feet of waterproof protection and 6.6 feet of drop protection. The cases have the highest waterproof specifications on the market. Each accessory features a clear case on the front and back and comes with a lanyard to secure your device to your wrist. Other features include an integrated touchscreen film, true sound acoustic membranes, non-recessed optical camera lens, rotating mute switch, and a soft rubber grip.
The fine print
Labworks' 12-month limited manufacturer warranty protects against defects in materials and artistry when the product is used as intended. The warranty explains:
For purchases made on Amazon.com, eBay, or any other online marketplaces, the warranty mentioned above may or may not qualify. Only products sold specifically by Official Catalyst online stores or a Catalyst authorized store are covered by these warranties. Catalyst products sold by any other seller(s) on these platforms will not qualify.
In other words, to guarantee the accessory you purchase is covered under warranty, buy it through the Catalyst website.
Not just for iPhone
There are also Catalyst products for iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and select Samsung devices. There are also backpacks and sleeves.
Get your case
Waterproof Case for iPhone XR
The colorful choice
The iPhone XR is available in multiple colors, including black, white, blue, yellow, coral, and red.
Ultimate protection
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS
Protect your investment
Featuring an OLED display measuring 5.8-inches, the iPhone XS is available in silver, space gray, and gold.
It's huge
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max
Show it off
Also available in silver, space gray, and gold, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the largest iPhone to date.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.