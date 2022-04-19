The new WhatsApp feature is still in active development but this is the first time that the beta-watchers at WABetaInfo have been able to share what the new poll interface will look like. As you'd expect, WhatsApp users will be able to select a preferred option and vote, with the result shared with everyone who is part of the group.

WhatsApp is testing the ability to run polls via group chats with more information about the upcoming feature having now been made available. For the first time, we have a screenshot of what the new polls will look like when embedded into a group chat.

As you can see in this screenshot, we have finally discovered the interface when sending a poll. If you haven't voted a poll yet, you can choose the option to vote. When you press "Vote", your selected option will be shared with other participants of the group. Note that group polls, their options, and your answer, are end-to-end encrypted, so nobody can see the content of the poll, not even WhatsApp.

As the report notes, the polls — and answers — are end-to-end encrypted which ensures that nobody can intercept their contents.

While the latest beta release of WhatsApp does have the most complete version of the new poll feature to date, it's still incomplete. We've no timescale for when the feature will be rolled out to the version of WhatsApp that's in the App Store, but hopefully it won't be too long. The ability to run a poll in a WhatsApp group could be a great addition — if only to make it easier for families to decide what to have for dinner!

