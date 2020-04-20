Apple Watch Heart BeatSource: Rene Ritchie/iMore

U2 has a special place in the hearts of Apple followers. Whether it's that awkward finger-touching moment between Bono and Tim Cook or the U2 album Apple automatically inserted into everyone's music libraries, the two go hand in hand. Continuing that, it turns out that if you wear an Apple Watch while drumming U2 music you're going to be in for a surprise.

That's exactly what Reddit user techlover22 did before sharing the results to the Apple Watch subreddit. And it turns out that they managed to burn a total of 1,541 calories while drumming U2's "Zoo TV: Live From Sydney" setlist.

I weigh around 235 lbs and I'm 5'8 and I drummed along to an entire concert film from U2 during the early 90's and this is how much I burned! No wonder I feel tired after playing an entire gig every time I step on the drums!

Just looking at that screenshot is enough to make me need to dig out my asthma inhaler! An average 127bpm and a high of 165bpm? I'm almost glad I can't play!

