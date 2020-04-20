U2 has a special place in the hearts of Apple followers. Whether it's that awkward finger-touching moment between Bono and Tim Cook or the U2 album Apple automatically inserted into everyone's music libraries, the two go hand in hand. Continuing that, it turns out that if you wear an Apple Watch while drumming U2 music you're going to be in for a surprise.

That's exactly what Reddit user techlover22 did before sharing the results to the Apple Watch subreddit. And it turns out that they managed to burn a total of 1,541 calories while drumming U2's "Zoo TV: Live From Sydney" setlist.