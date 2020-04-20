What you need to know
- Apple Watch tracks your heart rate during workouts.
- Someone shared their workout report after drumming a U2 set.
- It's tiring just looking at it.
U2 has a special place in the hearts of Apple followers. Whether it's that awkward finger-touching moment between Bono and Tim Cook or the U2 album Apple automatically inserted into everyone's music libraries, the two go hand in hand. Continuing that, it turns out that if you wear an Apple Watch while drumming U2 music you're going to be in for a surprise.
That's exactly what Reddit user techlover22 did before sharing the results to the Apple Watch subreddit. And it turns out that they managed to burn a total of 1,541 calories while drumming U2's "Zoo TV: Live From Sydney" setlist.
I weigh around 235 lbs and I'm 5'8 and I drummed along to an entire concert film from U2 during the early 90's and this is how much I burned! No wonder I feel tired after playing an entire gig every time I step on the drums!
Just looking at that screenshot is enough to make me need to dig out my asthma inhaler! An average 127bpm and a high of 165bpm? I'm almost glad I can't play!
What's the highest your Apple Watch has reported your heart rate to be?
Watch this dongle flex allow a Mac Pro to work with 3 ancient Mac displays
The Pro Display XDR isn't Apple's first obscenely costly monitor. Watch some of the others be hooked up to a Mac Pro.
Apple's refreshed AirPods Pro reportedly won't arrive until later in 2020
Don't hold your breath for new AirPods Pro anytime soon.
AirPower's like London busses – you wait for ages for it, then two arrive
We've heard claims that AirPower is back on the table, but what if Apple actually has a couple of different sizes being tested?
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.