Best answer: Currently, there are two ways to buy the iMac (2019); directly from Apple or from B&H. If you want to make sure your iMac is on your doorstep on launch day, Apple is your best bet, but B&H has some incentives, too.

Directly from Apple

Currently, the only way to buy the 2019 iMac is directly from Apple. There are, however, a couple of options for a speedy and convenient purchasing process.

On the web

If you're sitting at home (or at work) and just want to pop over to Apple's online store, you can easily see all the different configurations available (and how much each config will set you back).

Personally, this is my favorite method for that exact reason. You can choose from two different screen sizes (21.5 and 27-inch), each with three different core processors. So that's six different options, just to start.

Then, you can upgrade your Mac with a better processor chip, more memory, bigger storage, a trackpad, and pro software.

You can also select all of these options in the Apple Store app, but if you want to compare Mac models, it takes you to the web anyway.

If you don't know, for sure, which iMac configuration you want, start on the web at Apple's online retail store. You can always save your favorite and buy it in the Apple Store app or in-person later.

Apple Store app

If you are fairly sure (or positive) of your preferred configuration, the Apple Store app is incredibly easy to navigate. It also supports Apple Pay for a secure transfer of funds using an encrypted card number that you confirm using either Touch ID or Face ID. Apple Pay is the most secure way to make purchases online or in-app.

If you configured your new Mac on the web, but decided to save it as a favorite instead of taking the plunge (make sure you're signed in with your Apple ID to save favorites that will sync with the Apple Store App), you can pick up right were you left off on your iPhone or iPad. Just head to your saved items in your account and hit the buy button.

Launch the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your account profile in the upper-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to My Favorites and select the Mac you want to buy.

The rest is in the bag.

Walk-ins welcome

If you live near an Apple Store and you don't want to wait for your delivery driver to hand over the goods, you can simply walk into a brick-and-mortar Apple Store on launch day. I highly recommend buying through the Apple Store app or on the web first, however, and selecting in-store pickup to ensure they have your exact model available. Since Macs are so highly configurable, it's more likely that you'll still have to wait if you don't order your new Mac until you're in the store, talking to an Apple employee.

B&H Photo Video & Pro Audio

B&H is an official Apple reseller and has been making a name for itself for it's fast and convenient service. One benefit of buying from B&H is that, in some states, the website does not add sales tax, so you're getting a discount on day one. Not all states are sales tax-free, so check the price link before you buy.

It's important to note that, in some states (like my home state of California), you'll have to pay use tax on items purchased online out-of-state when the seller does not add sales tax. So, you'll eventually end up paying this tax to your own state, but if you've got a refund coming your way next year, you can use it to cover the sales tax then.