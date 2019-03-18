Best answer: As the first new iPad mini in 3 1/2 years launches, you should make your purchase through the Apple website.

Which one is your favorite?

The 2019 7.9-inch iPad mini is available in silver, space gray, and gold. You can purchase it with 64GB or 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular:

iPad mini (5th generation):

$399 for 64GB Wi-Fi

$529 for 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

$549 for 256GB Wi-Fi

$679 for 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

By mail or at an Apple retail store?

When ordering your new iPad mini, you'll need to decide how quickly you'd like it in your hands, and whether you want to drive to your local store on launch day. If you choose to have your iPad mini order mailed to you, you're at the whim of your local UPS or FedEx drivers.

If you're considering trading in your old iPad for some extra cash, you can do that online or at your local store — up to you.

How to order it

There are a few different ways to purchase your new iPad Pro, how you choose mostly depends on what's more convenient for you.

The best way to order online: The Apple Store app

If you want to avoid slow web pages, you can use your iPhone or current iPad to order via the Apple Store app. The app is quick, easy, requires very little effort on your part, and best of all — you can use Apple Pay. You can even designate your new iPad for in-store pickup within the app.

Free - Download now

If you want to use a computer: Apple Online

If you don't have a reason to do otherwise, Apple.com remains the easiest way to order your new iPad online.

Write this down

The iPad mini 5 is the first 7.9-inch iPad that supports Apple Pencil. In this case, it supports the first generation accessory.