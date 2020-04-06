Will this be the week Apple sends out a press release about the long-rumored iPhone SE successor? If the company does, will the handset be called the iPhone 9, Phone SE (2), or something else? Hint: It really doesn't matter, especially in times like these, but its official name is a vital piece of the puzzle that comes along with any new Apple device release.

I do have some ideas, however.

Where Things Stand

On April 1, a rumor by Jon Prosser said Apple would reveal an "iPhone 9" next Wednesday, April 15 with a release date one week later. Just a day later, the Apple website temporarily listed a Belkin InvisiGlass screen protector for an "iPhone SE." The page remains, but it now only lists the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 as the supported devices.

This leak is significant nonetheless because those devices each have a 4.7-inch display versus the 4-inch screen found on the original iPhone SE (2016 to 2018). Whatever its name, the iPhone 9/SE has long been rumored to include a 4.7-inch display.

Because of that leak, it's increasingly likely Apple has decided to call its newest iPhone the iPhone SE. Given there was already an iPhone SE, and Apple doesn't repeat names for new devices, this doesn't make any sense. However, when you consider SE means Special Edition and this would-be handset is likely to get released outside of Apple's typical iPhone release schedule, it makes slightly more sense.

Naming the device iPhone 9 has a tidy ring to it. After all, there's been an iPhone 8 and iPhone X (called 10), followed by the current iPhone 11 series. However, this year is likely to see the arrival of an iPhone 12 (and iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max), despite my better judgment. Any iPhone 9 vs. iPhone 12 discussion that follows would instantly sound like one old vs. new, no?

If I ran Apple, and of course I don't, the new 4.7-inch handset would be called the iPhone 11 SE. Fresh and timely, the name would confirm to buyers it was a brand new handset. The name would also tie nicely to the current lineup the names iPhone SE or iPhone 9 could not.

With all this being said, the name Apple selects isn't all that important. Even bringing another iPhone SE to the market sounds better than Samsung's decision earlier this year to follow up the Galaxy S10 series with the Galaxy S20. At one time (hmm, two months ago), this made sense, given the start of a new decade. However, thanks to the coronavirus, 2020 is forever going to be remembered for mostly wrong reasons. Probably not.

Therefore, as long as Apple releases an iPhone SE, iPhone 9, or iPhone 11 SE versus any variance that includes "20" in the title, the company will be fine.

What do you think?

Which name should Apple select for the next 4.7-inch handset? Let us know in the comments below.