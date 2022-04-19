WhatsApp begins testing its new message reactions feature on iOS

The new WhatsApp reactions will closely mimic similar features across other instant messaging platforms, including that of iMessage . While the feature isn't yet ready to roll out to those who are testing the version of the app that's in the App Store , the WABetaInfo folk report that some beta testers have begun to see the reactions appear for them.

WhatsApp has begun to test its new message reactions, making the new feature available to a limited number of people who are part of the company's TestFlight beta.

As you can see in this screenshot, it is very easy to check if the ability to react to messages is enabled for your WhatsApp account: just tap and hold a chat bubble to see if the reaction tray is available. This is the first version of message reactions that includes 6 emojis: Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks. Note that more reactions will be available in a future update: Will Cathcart has also announced on Twitter the feature to come at a later date.

We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to stay in touch with friends and family and the addition of message reactions could help keep threads and chats from becoming too cluttered. Let's hope that it isn't too long before they come to WhatsApp for all of us!

