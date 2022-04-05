Previously, WhatsApp would offer a preview of a link when sent or received in a message or group chat. That stopped working recently, with WABetaInfo blaming "technical reasons.* Now, the same outlet says that we can expect the feature to be back soon after a fix was applied to the latest beta version of the WhatsApp Mac app. WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2212.1 is the most recent build.

About WhatsApp Desktop, the application has always supported link previews, but they stopped working recently due to some technical reasons. WhatsApp has finally addressed the issue by introducing a fix last week, and WhatsApp Desktop is now able to generate link previews again!

Note that the same feature is still not available for those who use WhatsApp on the web, however.

We don't yet know for sure when this link preview fix will roll out to the version of WhatsApp that we're all using, but we can only hope that it won't be a long wait. Those who don't already have the current version of WhatsApp can download it for their Mac right now. It's free and is one of the best Mac apps for communicating with people across platforms — specifically those on Windows and Android that don't have access to iMessage.