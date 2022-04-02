What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a change that will limit how forwarded messages are forwarded further.
- A forwarded message will only be able to be forwarded to one more group when this new feature rolls out to everyone.
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a limit on the number of people that a forwarded message can be forwarded to. Currently, there is no limit but the latest version of the WhatsApp beta release adds one for the first time.
With the latest WhatsApp beta installed, users are limited to only being able to forward a forwarded message to a single group chat. The move is likely related to an attempt to limit the amount of spam and misinformation that spreads across apps like WhatsApp like wildfire.
WABetaInfo notes that the change is already available to some Android beta testers but those who are part of the WhatsApp TestFlight program will now also be included.
As you can see in this screenshot, it is no longer possible to forward forwarded messages to more than one group chat at a time and this is an additional way to limit spam and misinformation. New rules for forwarding messages only apply to already forwarded messages. The new limitation has been already rolled out to certain Android beta testers, but WhatsApp is now enabling the same restriction to more users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11 update and more people will get the same changes in the coming weeks.
There is currently no indication of when we can expect this new forwarding limit to be added to the version of WhatsApp that is available in the App Store, unfortunately. WhatsApp is currently one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and if this change can limit how quickly misinformation spreads, all the better.
Don't yet have WhatsApp installed? You can grab it from the App Store now.
