WhatsApp is reportedly testing a limit on the number of people that a forwarded message can be forwarded to. Currently, there is no limit but the latest version of the WhatsApp beta release adds one for the first time.

With the latest WhatsApp beta installed, users are limited to only being able to forward a forwarded message to a single group chat. The move is likely related to an attempt to limit the amount of spam and misinformation that spreads across apps like WhatsApp like wildfire.

WABetaInfo notes that the change is already available to some Android beta testers but those who are part of the WhatsApp TestFlight program will now also be included.