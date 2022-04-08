WhatsApp is making big changes to the way it automatically saves media to the Photos app when they're received in a chat with disappearing messages enabled. Basically, it isn't going to do it anymore.

In a new change that is rolling out to WhatsApp users of both the latest beta build and the version that is available in the App Store, media saving will be disabled by default for chats with disappearing messages turned on. The change was spotted by WABetaInfo and is one that will surely help improve the privacy of WhatsApp users — especially those who are so concerned that they use disappearing messages in the first place.

While WhatsApp will no longer automatically save media to the Photos app, the report does note that screenshots can still be taken Media can also be manually saved via the WhatsApp app — the only difference via this change is that the saving won't happen automatically anymore.

The change is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users, the report says. Expect it to kick in for everyone in the coming days.