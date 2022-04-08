What you need to know
- WhatsApp is changing how it handles media in chats with disappearing messages enabled.
- Media received in chats with disappearing messages enabled will no longer be automatically saved.
- The new change is rolling out to everyone over the next 24 hours.
WhatsApp is making big changes to the way it automatically saves media to the Photos app when they're received in a chat with disappearing messages enabled. Basically, it isn't going to do it anymore.
In a new change that is rolling out to WhatsApp users of both the latest beta build and the version that is available in the App Store, media saving will be disabled by default for chats with disappearing messages turned on. The change was spotted by WABetaInfo and is one that will surely help improve the privacy of WhatsApp users — especially those who are so concerned that they use disappearing messages in the first place.
While WhatsApp will no longer automatically save media to the Photos app, the report does note that screenshots can still be taken Media can also be manually saved via the WhatsApp app — the only difference via this change is that the saving won't happen automatically anymore.
The change is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users, the report says. Expect it to kick in for everyone in the coming days.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is now automatically turning off the option "media visibility" for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android, which let people view media in their phone's gallery. This is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads. In addition, WhatsApp is rolling out the same change on WhatsApp for iOS, where the option "Save to Camera Roll" is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.
The change will impact photos, GIFs, and videos.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and the inclusion of disappearing messages is one of the reasons people use the app in the first place. Having media automatically saved to the device it's received on never really made sense and this change is surely one that will be welcomed by many.
Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.
Apple should consider expanding wearable tech and make a smart ring
Apple clearly dominates the wearable industry with the Apple Watch. But what about the smart ring market?
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.