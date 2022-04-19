WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will allow its business customers to add a cover photo to their profile. There had already been reports that such a feature was in the works but this is the first time that it has been made available, albeit only to those running the latest WhatsApp Business TestFlight beta.

Even then, WABetaInfo reports that the feature change is only available to some beta testers, not all of them. By adding a new cover photo businesses will be able to make themselves more recognizable while continuing their overall branding aesthetic across multiple platforms.

Those who have the latest WhatsApp Business app and have had their account enabled will be offered a prompt to set up a new cover photo, the report notes.