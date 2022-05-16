What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing adding rich link previews to its Status update feature.
- People would be able to see where a link heads before opening it.
- There is no timeframe for when this new feature will be available to all.
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow people to insert rich link previews into their Status updates. Sharing a link via a Status update currently displays the URL and nothing more.
That will all change if this new change is rolled out to everyone. As WABetaInfo reports, WhatsApp is testing allowing rich link previews to display a preview of the website that is being linked to, giving people an idea of what they will see if they click or tap through.
As you can see in this screenshot, you can notice the difference between the current text status update and the new one that will be released in the future: WhatsApp is generating a rich preview by adding more details to the shared link.
As always, there is no telling if or when this change will be rolled out to those of us using the latest App Store version of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo notes that the feature is still under development and will be made available to beta testers first.
WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with other people and the TikTok-like Status updates are one aspect of the app that Meta is working on improving. We've already seen signs that new group chat polls will also be made available via a future update.
Kuo: AirPods, other accessories will switch to USB-C like iPhone 15
Following the news that Apple is increasingly likely to switch from Lightning to USB-C for the iPhone 15 launch next year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also now shared expectations that the same fate will befall Apple's accessories, too.
Editor's Desk: The iPod will always have a special place in our hearts
This week saw some crazy news, but none crazier than the death of the iPod.
Nintendo recap: Pokémon HOME will finally link with BDSP and PAL
We learned several things regarding various Pokémon games on both iOS and Nintendo Switch this week. Plus, Nintendo revealed its latest financial report showing us how well the system is doing five years into its life cycle.
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.