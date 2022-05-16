That will all change if this new change is rolled out to everyone. As WABetaInfo reports, WhatsApp is testing allowing rich link previews to display a preview of the website that is being linked to, giving people an idea of what they will see if they click or tap through.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow people to insert rich link previews into their Status updates. Sharing a link via a Status update currently displays the URL and nothing more.

As you can see in this screenshot, you can notice the difference between the current text status update and the new one that will be released in the future: WhatsApp is generating a rich preview by adding more details to the shared link.

As always, there is no telling if or when this change will be rolled out to those of us using the latest App Store version of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo notes that the feature is still under development and will be made available to beta testers first.

WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with other people and the TikTok-like Status updates are one aspect of the app that Meta is working on improving. We've already seen signs that new group chat polls will also be made available via a future update.