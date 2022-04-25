WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow people to mark a disappearing message so that it doesn't. That means that any message that is sent as a disappearing message could potentially hang around forever.

The change is part of a recent WhatsApp beta release first reported by WABetaInfo. The theory is simply — users will be able to remove the expiration date from expiring messages so that they don't get deleted when the time comes. However, the report notes that WhatsApp will require that all parties agree that the message shouldn't be deleted. Otherwise, it'll be removed as planned.