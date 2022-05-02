The new quick reactions are available in a current WhatsApp desktop beta and are designed to give people a new way to react to someone's Status. The existing Status feature is one that is underused at best, but it can work in a way similar to Instagram Stories. With the new beta installed, users can quickly react to a new status with one of a handful of new emojis.

WABetaInfo notes that, right now, the reactions just appear in a chat thread as a normal emoji but that could well be something that changes in a future update. These are beta features, after all, and changes to the way they work should be expected before they ship to the version of WhatsApp that can be downloaded by the public.

WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with other people and it's no surprise to see features bleed over from other Meta-owned apps, including Instagram. There is no indication of when this feature will be made available to everyone or across all platforms, however.