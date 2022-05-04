WhatsApp is working on a change to its iPhone app that will make it more obvious to people when their friends have posted an updated Status. The change is currently available to those who are part of the WhatsApp beta program, but will likely be rolled out to everyone in due course.

While the WhatsApp Status feature is similar to Instagram Stories, it's one that isn't used anywhere near as much. That might be why the instant messaging outfit seems keen to make the feature more accessible, likely to help drive its use. Now, WABetaInfo reports that a new beta changes things so that new Status updates appear in the regular chat feed, making them easier to spot. A similar change has already been made to the latest desktop beta version of the app.