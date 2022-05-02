What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing putting Status updates in the main chat view.
- Status updates are being tested in terms of search results, making them more obvious when looking for messages and contacts.
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a change that puts the under-used Status update feature into more places including the main chat list and search results.
While WhatsApp has offered a Status update feature for a while, it doesn't appear to be a heavily-used one. The feature itself is similar to Instagram Stories, but it can be easily missed. Now, WABetaInfo reports that a new beta release of the app puts Status updates into new places — the main chat list and search results.
According to the report, anyone wanting to be able to see a Status update can tap a profile picture to see it.
As you can see in this screenshot, the first contact has published a status update and it can also be seen right within the chats list or when the user is searching for chats and messages. If the user clicks on the chat cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status update shows up. Surely more people will start viewing status updates published by their contacts after the release of this feature.
That final sentence is likely the whole point here — WhatsApp appears keen to make sure that more people become aware of the Status update profile as a result of the change.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with other people, especially those who are using Android devices that don't have access to iMessage. That's the main use case for WhatsApp, but the improved visibility of Status updates could drive the use of that feature — at least, that's what WhatsApp will be hoping.
