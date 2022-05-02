WhatsApp is reportedly testing a change that puts the under-used Status update feature into more places including the main chat list and search results.

While WhatsApp has offered a Status update feature for a while, it doesn't appear to be a heavily-used one. The feature itself is similar to Instagram Stories, but it can be easily missed. Now, WABetaInfo reports that a new beta release of the app puts Status updates into new places — the main chat list and search results.

According to the report, anyone wanting to be able to see a Status update can tap a profile picture to see it.