The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp continues to work on a new tab that will house all Communities, according to a new report.

The new Communities tab will give WhatsApp users a focal point for a feature that we're still learning about. Essentially, Communities "bring related groups together" according to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo. While it was able to share that screenshot, the outlet notes that the new tab isn't yet ready for beta testers, let alone the version of WhatsApp that can be downloaded via the App Store.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is working on bringing the communities tab into the iOS app as well, and it replaces the camera tab. When you open this tab and no communities are available, we can read an introduction for communities: a community brings related groups together, and all your communities or the ones you get added to will show up in this section. It's probably soon to say what a community will offer, but we know that a community also lets us reach everyone at once by sending messages to all their members if we are a community admin.

WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps at what it does — making it easier for people to send and receive instant messages with people who are in international countries and not using iPhones. The addition of new features like the Communities tab will only help drive the app onto more Home screens around the world, too.

