WhatsApp is working to bring unread message filtering to its apps and was already testing the feature with some users of its desktop app. Now, it's rolling out filtering to those who are using the latest WhatsApp app via TestFlight, too.

The feature will allow WhatsApp users to filter their long list of active chats, highlighting only those that have unread messages that are waiting to be dealt with. WABetaInfo now reports that TestFlight testers are seeing the feature be enabled for them, a move that suggests it's getting closer to a release to those of us using the App Store version of the popular messaging app.