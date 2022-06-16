What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing an iPhone update that allows the filtering of unread messages.
- The feature is being tested on iPhone and was already available to those testing the desktop app.
WhatsApp is working to bring unread message filtering to its apps and was already testing the feature with some users of its desktop app. Now, it's rolling out filtering to those who are using the latest WhatsApp app via TestFlight, too.
The feature will allow WhatsApp users to filter their long list of active chats, highlighting only those that have unread messages that are waiting to be dealt with. WABetaInfo now reports that TestFlight testers are seeing the feature be enabled for them, a move that suggests it's getting closer to a release to those of us using the App Store version of the popular messaging app.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is now introducing a new filter button placed next to the search bar, and it looks very similar to the one implemented on WhatsApp Desktop beta. When you use the new unread chat filter, WhatsApp will automatically list all your unread chats, so it is now easier to manage them. You can easily clear the filter by tapping the filter button again or the label "Clear filter". In addition, when the filter is enabled and you use the search bar, only messages from unread chats will show up in the results.
While this does suggest that the feature is closer to launch, we don't yet know exactly when that will be. WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for chatting with people using Android phones and others who don't have access to iMessage. Those of us with long lists of chats will no doubt benefit from being able to filter out the ones that we don't need to see.
Own an iPhone in the UK? You could be owed 'batterygate' compensation
Millions of iPhone users in the UK could get a payout if a lawsuit against Apple over its infamous 'batterygate' scandal gets approved.
What to expect from the Summer 2022 Nintendo Direct
Each year Nintendo has an amazing Nintendo Direct in the summer that showcases upcoming games, projects, and sometimes even hardware. Here's everything we expect to see during this year's presentation.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3 for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!