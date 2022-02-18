WhatsApp will now continue to play voice notes even when you navigate away from the chat thread that they are in. The move comes following a recent WhatsApp update made available via the App Store.

WhatsApp was testing the same feature with beta testers last month and now it appears that the social network is ready to bring it to the masses. With the new WhatsApp update installed via the App Store, people who begin playback of a voice note will be able to move away from that chat thread and continue listening. The note would pause when doing the same thing previously.

WhatsApp's release notes for this new update are suitable sparse, of course.

You can now play voice messages and audio files outside of chats.

If you've yet to install the new update, head to the App Store and you should find it ready and waiting for you. It's worth installing even if you and your friends don't make use of the voice notes feature — you never know what other things WhatsApp has fixed under the hood.

