If one of your very favorite things in life is ordering an Uber from your shiny Apple Watch Series 7, today isn't going to be a good day for you. See, Uber says it no longer supports the Apple Watch app despite the fact that it's still bundled with its iPhone app and can be installed at will.

Don't think that means you can sneakily use it, though. As spotted by MacRumors, launching the Uber app on an Apple Watch simply displays a laughable error message that says it;s no longer supported. Don't worry though, Uber says it's "sorry for the inconvenience" and ends with a sad emoji. So you know they're as sad as you are.