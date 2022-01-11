iPhone and Apple WatchSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Uber's Apple Watch app is no longer supported.
  • The Uber Apple Watch app can still be installed and launched, but it won't work.
  • An in-app message says the Apple Watch app is no longer supported.

If one of your very favorite things in life is ordering an Uber from your shiny Apple Watch Series 7, today isn't going to be a good day for you. See, Uber says it no longer supports the Apple Watch app despite the fact that it's still bundled with its iPhone app and can be installed at will.

Don't think that means you can sneakily use it, though. As spotted by MacRumors, launching the Uber app on an Apple Watch simply displays a laughable error message that says it;s no longer supported. Don't worry though, Uber says it's "sorry for the inconvenience" and ends with a sad emoji. So you know they're as sad as you are.

In reality, it sounds like the Uber Apple Watch app hasn't worked for a month or so despite it still being in the App Store. Uber still has a support document that outlines what the watch app can do — and it's all obviously very wrong right now.

Quite what's going on here isn't clear. The fact the Apple Watch app is still available might suggest that it will make a comeback and we're just waiting for that magical day to arrive. Whatever's happening, hopefully, someone at Uber will get a handle on it sooner rather than later. For now, it just looks a bit silly, really.