What you need to know
- Apple has shown its recycling robot off to YouTuber Sara Dietschy.
- Daisy is a robot designed to make it easier to recycle iPhone components.
Apple has long made lots of noise about Daisy, its iPhone-recycling robot. But it's rare that we get to see the machine in action. So when YouTuber Sara Dietschy shares a new video on-location with that big metal recycling machine, you watch. And you can do just that right here.
First, context. Apple says that its Daisy machine helps it to recycle up to 1.2 million iPhones each and every year, something that definitely isn't to be sniffed at. The robot can take apart all manner of iPhones and then make sure that all of the recyclable parts are sorted and sent to where they need to be, something traditional systems weren't so great at.
But how does it do it? That's where this video comes in. Check it out for all the answers!
It isn't just about taking parts out of Apple hardware, either. The company announced today that 20% of the materials that go into its products are recycled.
Apple today released new details on the increased use of recycled content across its products. For the first time, the company introduced certified recycled gold, and more than doubled the use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements, and cobalt. Nearly 20 percent of all material used in Apple products in 2021 was recycled, the highest-ever use of recycled content. Apple released new details on this progress, its recycling innovation efforts, and clean energy in its 2022 Environmental Progress Report.
This, coupled with the work Daisy is doing, means iPhones are now more environmentally-friendly than ever. There's always room for improvement, of course, but Apple has a robot and that means that it gets it more cool points, at least. If recycling is important to you, this might be one of the best iPhone selling points to date.
