Apple has long made lots of noise about Daisy, its iPhone-recycling robot. But it's rare that we get to see the machine in action. So when YouTuber Sara Dietschy shares a new video on-location with that big metal recycling machine, you watch. And you can do just that right here.

First, context. Apple says that its Daisy machine helps it to recycle up to 1.2 million iPhones each and every year, something that definitely isn't to be sniffed at. The robot can take apart all manner of iPhones and then make sure that all of the recyclable parts are sorted and sent to where they need to be, something traditional systems weren't so great at.

But how does it do it? That's where this video comes in. Check it out for all the answers!