Apple has today released its 2022 Environmental Progress Report and says that 20 percent of materials used in products in 2021 were recycled.

The company stated:

Apple today released new details on the increased use of recycled content across its products. For the first time, the company introduced certified recycled gold, and more than doubled the use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements, and cobalt. Nearly 20 percent of all material used in Apple products in 2021 was recycled, the highest-ever use of recycled content. Apple released new details on this progress, its recycling innovation efforts, and clean energy in its 2022 Environmental Progress Report.

VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said "As people around the world join in celebrating Earth Day, we are making real progress in our work to address the climate crisis and to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth. Our rapid pace of innovation is already helping our teams use today's products to build tomorrow's, and as our global supply chain transitions to clean power, we are charting a path for other companies to follow."

Apple says that 59 percent of the aluminum used in Apple products last year was recycled, including some products that feature 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Apple says that just 4 percent of its packaging is now plastic, a 75% reduction since 2015.

Apple also says that in 2021, its net emissions remained flat, whereas others saw "large increases" in their footprints.

You can read the full release here.