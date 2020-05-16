With the iPhone 12 on the horizon, everyone is getting excited about finally getting there hands on an iPhone that has 5G; however, just having the phone won't be enough. In order to actually use 5G, you need a phone that can support it and a network that has 5G bands. All four (or now three) major networks in the U.S. have some form of 5G in parts of the country already, but where that coverage exists changes by carrier. Here's a breakdown of which parts of the country are covered by 5G broken down by each major carrier. Not all 5G is the same

Before we get started, it's important to know that not all 5G is built the same, and as the company's build out their 5G networks, it's important to know the distinction between the three main types. What's the difference between 5G sub-6 and millimeter wave for iPhone 12? Sub-6 Sub-6 refers to the spectrum with frequencies below 6 GHz — thus the name — and its the slowest and least impressive 5G. For many, sub-6 5G will seem to be little more than a kind of 'LTE+,' not reaching anywhere near the speeds of what 5G is capable of, but often providing faster data rates than LTE. Within sub-6 5G, there are both low-band and mid-band 5G, but for the purpose of relating to wireless networks, sub-6 is a good enough distinction for now. Millimeter wave (mmWave) This is the 5G you've heard about. The ultra-fast high-capacity wireless network of the future is mmWave, but it comes with some limitations. mmWave uses high-frequency radio spectrum (between 24GHz and about 39 GHz) to function, which allows for speeds up to (and even beyond, in some cases) 1 Gbps, but that high frequency means that range is extremely limited in mmWave's current implementation. It can have a hard time penetrating buildings, and because of that is rolling out a little more slowly. AT&T