Best answer: The best place to buy your HomePod is Best Buy. Best Buy often drops their HomePod price down by up to $100, so if you time it right, you can get the most bang for your buck.
Best Buy: HomePod ($350)
Ordering directly from Best Buy is a reliable, trustworthy option that'll save you some cash
Picking up your HomePod from Apple might seem like the best way to go, but Best Buy takes the top pick because of their killer sales and savings.
Often times, Best Buy will discount the HomePod up to $100 off the original price, making it a smart shopping experience though and through.
Plus at Best Buy, you can also purchase Apple Care with your HomePod.
Our pick
HomePod
Listen and fall in love with your new HomePod from Best Buy
If you're looking for a smart home speaker that'll mesh effortlessly with your Apple products, gives you booming, crystal clear sound, and is voice-controlled with Siri, then you'll want to take a peek at Apple's HomePod. You can easily order the HomePod from Best Buy's site and pick up Apple Care while you're at it! You can pick your HomePod in black or white.
The perfect partner
Bestand Carrying Case for HomePod
Protect and preserve your HomePod's purity.
Travel and keep your tech protected and looking brand new with the highly rated and durable Bestand Carrying Case for HomePod. This particular carrying case allows a soft padded interior to cradle your HomePod speaker while still providing extra room for cables. The Bestand Carrying Case for HomePod even comes with a stylish leather strap for easy carrying and travel.
