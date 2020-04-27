This is for Lory Gil. See, some really, really want a return of the original, iconic 4-inch iPhone SE design. The one that not only fit into every pocket, pack, and hand, but disappeared into it. Others, a 5.5-inch Plus-sized model that'll give them the high-end specs, keep the low-end price, but just stretch things out a little closer to tiny tablet territory. So, will we ever see them? Would they even make sense with today's components, in today's market? iPhone SE Plus

Now, I hate that thing when a video promises to tell you something new and exciting but then says you have to understand the history first and derails you for like 10 minutes. Typically, my response to that is some version of not today, satan. But, in this specific case, I think what happened before is exactly what will happen again, so forgive me for framing it this way, but I think it makes the most sense. When Apple introduced the big iPhone 6 way back in 2014, they introduced the even bigger iPhone 6 Plus along with it. The Plus-sized version had everything the regular-sized version had, with a slightly better, optically stabilized camera, an interface that included iPad-style two-column layouts in landscape, and a bigger battery to go along with the bigger 5.5-inch screen. Back then, Apple owned most of the profits from the 4-inch and under premium phone market. Which was most of the market at the time. Going bigger than 4-inches let Apple start owning most of the profits from the entire premium market. But, it also let Apple better serve people for whom their phone was their primary computer. It wasn't something they had in addition to a Mac or PC, a laptop or desktop, or even a tablet. It was their only thing. And they needed their phone to be a tiny tablet and do as much of what a PC could do as possible. Especially in emerging markets, where lines like "one-handed ease of use" would get your privilege eye-rolled so fast… as people kept working away fully two-handed, eager for even more and bigger. The bigger size may have made it a less convenient phone for some, for calling and texting on the go, but that exact thing made it a better, more functional computer for others. And, perhaps it could have been made even more so if Apple had gone even further in on the tiny tablet iPad interface idea with things like multi-window apps and picture-in-picture. Hey, a nerd can dream! The new iPhone SE is, again, based on the iPhone 8. Which, like the iPhone 6, had a Plus version, a better camera — like the iPhone 7 Plus, a dual camera with an added quote-unquote telephoto lens, back then required for portrait mode and lighting — that tiny tablet mode in landscape, and that long, long battery life. So, if Apple can scoop out the regular iPhone 8, stuff in an A13 Bionic, and call it the iPhone SE, can't they scoop out the Plus-sized iPhone 8, stuff in the same A13, and call it the iPhone SE Plus. Of course, of course, of course. 9to5Mac found code for it in leaked builds of iOS 14. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has reported that it was planned but had to be pushed back to next spring due to travel restrictions and shut downs. Kuo Ming-Chi has just reported the same. In a perfect world, if none of… this… had happened, I think an iPhone SE Plus would have been really great for exactly the market and reasons I just went over. It would give people who love that classic Home button and Touch ID design, in the Plus size, a modern version of it to love, and one that would have enough processor headroom to keep getting updates for many years to come. Also, it would give people who want flagship-like specs, but not flagship-like prices, especially in emerging markets, a bigger, more functional-as-primary-computer-option, but still at a more affordable price. That's assuming Apple kept it at the classic Plus-sized, and modern Max-sized markup of $100. Which… would also slot it in perfectly between the $399 U.S. iPhone SE and $599 iPhone XR… right at $499 for 64GB and, hopefully, $549 for 128GB. If it's delayed by a year, is that a dealbreaker? I don't think so. Sure, right now Apple can market the iPhone SE as having the exact same A13 chipset as the current flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and next year there'll presumably be an A14 in the next flagship iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, or whatever Apple calls them. But, Apple can still market it as the iPhone SE for people who prefer iPhone Plus, and it'll still have as much overhead and get as many years of updates, as the then 1-year old iPhone SE non-Plus will get. But let me know what you think in the comments. iPhone SE 'Minus'