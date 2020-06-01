June is Pride Month, a time when the world is wreathed in rainbows, and LGBTQ+ people seem to come out of the woodworks to celebrate their lives and culture. Pride is going to look a lot different in 2020, but that doesn't mean that the party won't happen. With these Pride parades, you can relive your favorite parade memories from years past.

Show your Pride

Pride is a special time of year for LGBTQ+ people. It's a time when we can come out of our shells, engage with a community that isn't always in the public eye, and show some pride in who we are. Parades are one of the most joyous aspects of this celebration, and while we may not get any new parades in 2020, these parades from years past can help to remind us of what's waiting in the future. Out of them all, my favorite parade video is the 2019 World Pride NYC. It's a fun romp; it barely edits out any of the day, treats you to the rainbow chaos that is World Pride, and it's from last year making it the best of the best.

If you want a video of pride parades that you can turn on and walk away from, then the San Francisco Pride Parade is a great option. It has a run time of six hours, so you can leave it on all day long. For folks who just need a quick reminder of how awesome Pride can be, we suggest this video of Amsterdam Pride. It's much shorter at about 30 minutes long, but still delivers a fun reminder of what pride is for so many people.