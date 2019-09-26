The new 10.2-inch iPad is available in three color choices: silver, space gray, and gold. Whichever color you choose is ultimately up to you, but there are a couple of things you might want to consider before you purchase your new iPad.

Black bezel vs. white bezel

Although you'll need to consider your iPad's back color, the color on the front around your screen is worth your consideration as well. The silver and gold iPads have white faceplates, while the space gray iPad models use a black bezel.

Some prefer the look of black — which, like almost all TV sets these days, lets the border practically disappear into the screen. This makes watching videos particularly pleasing to the eye, particularly when watching in low-light situations. But, the black faceplate is also prone to showcase fingerprints and smudges.

In contrast, if you use your iPad as a personal reader, a white bezel can prove easier on the eyes when reading websites, documents, and ebooks with bright or white backgrounds. Plus, a white bezel doesn't show fingerprints or small scratches nearly as easily as a black bezel.

Classic or flashy style

All around, the space gray iPad is a very classic look. Black is a trendy color for all sorts of electronics, and if you don't want your iPad to stick out from your various devices, black goes with everything.

The silver iPad, while more bright and attention-grabbing than the black, still has a more understated look. It's very classy and won't likely turn any heads.

Lastly, the gold iPad is the flashiest, and although Apple has used the gold color on a number of its devices now, it still sticks out. The gold color on the back is pretty bright, and can occasionally look a bit rosy or even have a copper hue depending on the light.

