The new iPad mini (2019) definitely packs a punch in such a small and compact package! With the new True Tone display, A12 Bionic chip with neural engine, large storage capacities of 64GB or 256GB, and even support for the Apple Pencil for the very first time, it's hard to resist the new iPad mini (2019). But which color should you get? That's the real question!

iPad mini (2019) in Silver

Who is it for?

For those who want an iPad mini (2019) that doesn't stand out at all, then the Silver option is the way to go. Silver is a classic color that never gets old.

Apple has used it for their unibody MacBooks, the original iPhone had a silver (with black) back, and it's been a color option for the iPad since they first came out. If you want a tried-and-true color option that doesn't draw too much attention to you, then Silver is a perfect match. Just keep in mind that the Silver comes with a white faceplate, which may or may not be an issue. The white faceplate is better if you plan on using your iPad mini as an eBook reader, but if you want to use it more for multimedia, then having a black faceplate (Space Gray) is better.

iPad mini (2019) in Space Gray

Who is it for?

If Silver is a boring color to you, but you don't want a color that stands out too much, then Space Gray is perfect. It's darker than Silver and looks excellent paired with other black or gray gear. Space Gray is also subtle enough to blend into the crowds while also standing out against the crowd of silver tablets at the same time.

For those who want class and professionalism in their iPad mini (2019) without being stale, Space Gray is a good color to go with. It also has the black faceplate, which means that the screen blends in seamlessly with the faceplate. It's also better for watching movies and television shows since the black border is not distracting (unlike the white).

iPad mini (2019) in Gold

Who is it for?

If Silver and Space Gray are too conventional for you, and you prefer having something that sets you apart from the crowd and makes heads turn, then Gold is the way to go.

Apple's Gold color options are more like champagne gold, so it's more elegant than tacky and yellow. It's a nice change in a sea of silver and dark gray tablets, that's for sure. It also has the white faceplate like the Silver version, so keep that in mind. If you want a distraction-free environment for watching videos and multimedia, then consider the Space Gray for the black faceplate on the front.