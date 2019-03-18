The new iPad mini (2019) definitely packs a punch in such a small and compact package! With the new True Tone display, A12 Bionic chip with neural engine, large storage capacities of 64GB or 256GB, and even support for the Apple Pencil for the very first time, it's hard to resist the new iPad mini (2019). But which color should you get? That's the real question!
The classic look
Silver
Ah, good old silver. If you like the classic silver of Macs, iPhones, and iPads, then this is the color option for you. The Silver iPad mini (2019) will go with anything and retains that professional aesthetic.
Time to go dark
Space Gray
Even though Apple seems to have a consistency problem with Space Gray over the years, there's no mistaking it: Space Gray is the color you go for when you find silver a tad boring and want something that looks more elegant, classy, and feels like what Batman himself would use. The metallic finish is just icing on the cake, and it makes a subtle statement.
I love goooooold!
Gold
If you want an iPad mini (2019) that truly stands out from a crowd of silver and space gray, then you should get gold. The gold finish is not tacky at all, and it's more like a champagne gold, so it's more subtle than you think, but still exudes a touch of elegance you won't find on the other colors.
iPad mini (2019) in Silver
Who is it for?
For those who want an iPad mini (2019) that doesn't stand out at all, then the Silver option is the way to go. Silver is a classic color that never gets old.
Apple has used it for their unibody MacBooks, the original iPhone had a silver (with black) back, and it's been a color option for the iPad since they first came out. If you want a tried-and-true color option that doesn't draw too much attention to you, then Silver is a perfect match. Just keep in mind that the Silver comes with a white faceplate, which may or may not be an issue. The white faceplate is better if you plan on using your iPad mini as an eBook reader, but if you want to use it more for multimedia, then having a black faceplate (Space Gray) is better.
iPad mini (2019) in Space Gray
Who is it for?
If Silver is a boring color to you, but you don't want a color that stands out too much, then Space Gray is perfect. It's darker than Silver and looks excellent paired with other black or gray gear. Space Gray is also subtle enough to blend into the crowds while also standing out against the crowd of silver tablets at the same time.
For those who want class and professionalism in their iPad mini (2019) without being stale, Space Gray is a good color to go with. It also has the black faceplate, which means that the screen blends in seamlessly with the faceplate. It's also better for watching movies and television shows since the black border is not distracting (unlike the white).
iPad mini (2019) in Gold
Who is it for?
If Silver and Space Gray are too conventional for you, and you prefer having something that sets you apart from the crowd and makes heads turn, then Gold is the way to go.
Apple's Gold color options are more like champagne gold, so it's more elegant than tacky and yellow. It's a nice change in a sea of silver and dark gray tablets, that's for sure. It also has the white faceplate like the Silver version, so keep that in mind. If you want a distraction-free environment for watching videos and multimedia, then consider the Space Gray for the black faceplate on the front.
Our pick
iPad mini (2019) in Space Gray
The middle ground
We like the Space Gray option because it's the only one that has the black faceplate, so there are no distractions when we watch videos or play games. It's also the right amount of elegance and class without standing out too much.
Old traditions
iPad mini (2019) in Silver
When you want the classics
Silver is a tried-and-true classic color option when it comes to Apple products. Just keep in mind that it comes with the white faceplate, which is better for reading eBooks, but not necessarily watching video.
Stand out from the crowd
iPad mini (2019) in Gold
Elegance and uniqueness
The Gold option is for those who don't want traditional colors. It's more of a champagne hue, so it exudes elegance, class, and is sure to turn a few heads. It has a white faceplate like the Silver option.
