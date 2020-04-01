Best Fitbit For Runners iMore 2020

All devices in the Fitbit family can track steps, but if you're a serious runner, you might be looking for a little bit of detail. With so many Fitbit models, each with slight variations on their available features, it can be tough to figure out which is the right one to go with if you're an active runner. We've done the research, and it's our opinion that yes, the Fitbit Ionic is truly the best overall, and not just because of the higher price tag. See our rundown of the Ionic below, as well as Fitbit's other top contenders for the avid runner.

There is a reason that the Fitbit Ionic costs a bit more than other Fitbit models. This smartwatch comes with a gang of features that will make any runner's life easier. First of all, built-in GPS is a huge bonus, so you can check your route and analyze where and when your performance was best during any run. Even better, it doesn't need a smartphone nearby to use the GPS or music features. The Ionic can store music as well as apps, any of which will function independently of your smartphone. You can also use it to track heart rate, running pace, calories burned, elevation, and individual lap times. This is the most complete solution on the Fitbit lineup, but they offer other options as well. Pros: Built-in GPS

Stores and plays music

In-depth analytics Cons: Expensive

When using GPS, battery life drains quickly - in about 10 hours

Best Overall Fitbit Ionic All the analytics With built-in GPS and in-depth analytics for runners, this smartwatch is the most complete solution in the Fitbit lineup. $205 from Amazon

$250 from BestBuy

Best Value: Fitbit Inspire HR

If you just want a simple heart rate monitor and distance tracker, the Fitbit Inspire HR is an excellent affordable choice. This is a tracker, not a smartwatch, so it doesn't come with all the apps and functionality of a smartwatch, but it's a great tool to track fitness and running goals. You can use the Inspire HR during a run to watch your heart rate and aerobic fitness, as well as steps traveled. When used in conjunction with a smartphone, this tracker can also provide basic GPS and distance information. Also, it tracks sleep, women's health, and overall activity. Pros: Affordable

Simple and easy to use

Tracks a lot more than running! Cons: Needs a smartphone to enable GPS

Limited running analytics

No smartwatch functionality

Best Looking Fitbit: Fitbit Versa 2

If you love a sleek-looking smartwatch with fun color options, then you may prefer a Fitbit Versa 2 over the Ionic. The Versa comes in several fun colors (such as this lovely shade of pink!), and it packs in quite a few useful features as well. When used in conjunction with a smartphone, the Versa will give you reliable GPS guidance, distance and route info, as well as music streaming functionality. The only downside here is that if you want to do a marathon without carrying your phone on you, a lot of these Fitbit Versa features will not be available without it. If you have no problem keeping both the watch and the phone on hand, however, this is a great all-around running solution. Pros: Beautiful design

Fun color options

Excellent running features when used with smartphone Cons: No GPS or music streaming without smartphone present

Best Looking Fitbit Fitbit Versa 2 Smart and sassy This lovely smartwatch comes in several eye-catching colors and provides great running features when used with a smartphone. $200 from Amazon

$200 from Walmart

Best Tracker: Fitbit Charge 3